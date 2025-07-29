Govt committed to realise Odisha Vision 2036: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to build an empowered and self-reliant Odisha and bring a transformative change as envisaged in the Odisha Vision 2036.

Addressing Panchjanya’s national dialogue series ‘Sushasan Samvad: Odisha Ki Udaan’ here, the chief minister shared his vision of a ‘Shashakt aur Atmanirbhar’ Odisha.

Majhi said the state has enough potential to achieve rapid progress through its skilled human resources, resilient infrastructure and its deeply rooted age-old cultural heritage. He highlighted various pro-people schemes launched by the government, including the reopening of all four gates of the Jagannath temple in Puri to enable free access to devotees, constituting a corpus of Rs 500 crore for temple development, execution of Subhadra Yojana for women empowerment and grant of input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal for paddy over and above the minimum support price to the farmers.

“We have provided employment opportunities to more than 28,000 people in the first year and set a target for another 40,000 government jobs next year. Additionally, 30,000 private jobs have been created in industries such as tourism and textiles with plans to create over 1,00,000 jobs in the near future,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida underlined the crucial role of women’s leadership and entrepreneurship in governance and societal development.

The conclave brought together eminent leaders and thinkers to highlight Odisha’s journey towards self-reliance and robust governance. Maharastra minister Nitesh Rane said maritime states like Odisha are set to witness a wave of economic surge via port-led growth, trade logistics and sustainable ocean resource management. “The coastal states are India’s gateway to the world. Odisha’s trajectory is a mirror reflecting the nation’s vision of sustainable progress,” he said.

Other eminent dignitaries included senior RSS pracharak Mukul Kanitkar and national convenor of Pragya Pravah J Nandakumar.

In his address, Panchjanya’s editor Hitesh Shankar stressed that eastern India’s rise needs to be brought into the limelight, with specific reference to Odisha’s potential to become a national model of inclusive and resilient governance. He said, ‘Sushasan Samvad’ is not just a platform for dialogue but a mission to build consensus and clarity on India’s developmental vision.