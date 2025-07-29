Odisha Food Supplies Min falls victim to land fraud of Rs 25 lakh, files complaint with police

DHENKANAL/BHUBANESWAR: Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has lodged a complaint with Dhenkanal police accusing a man of cheating him of Rs 25 lakh on the promise of providing a plot of land in 2021.

In his complaint filed on July 26, Patra alleged that one Niranjan Satpathy of Banasingh offered to sell him a plot of land at an affordable price in Dhenkanal town and took Rs 25 lakh as the first installment. However, Satpathy did not execute the deal and return the money despite repeated requests by Patra.

The accused reportedly gave him two cheques of Rs 25 lakh which later bounced. Legal notice was served on Satpathy but it failed to yield any result. Efforts were also made to settle the case amicably in January this year but to no avail. Subsequently, the minister decided to approach the police.

Acting on the complaint, Dhenkanal Town police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter. A senior police officer said the transaction had taken place over four years back. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. A detailed investigation is underway and further action will be initiated accordingly, he added.