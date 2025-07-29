Odisha govt rebrands house uniform of primary school students

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has rebranded the house uniform provided to the students at elementary level under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM Shri) and Gangadhar Meher Sikhya Manakbrudhi Yojana. The identity card issued to the Class I to VIII students will also be renewed from the current academic calendar.
Sources said the existing logo ‘Ame Gadhibu Nua Odisha’ in green colour, has now been redesigned as ‘Bidyavant Vidyarthi, Bikashit Odisha’ with shades of orange, yellow and red. The same will now be printed on the house uniforms and caps distributed among the primary and upper primary students.
Apart from this, the students will also get redesigned identity cards in orange shade, containing details like name, class, date of birth, roll number and contact information.
As per the letter issued by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) to all district education officers (DEOs), the revamped student kits to be distributed among the students will include a T-shirt, track pants, a cap, shoes and two pairs of socks. A provision of `500 has been made for each student for the purpose.
The house system has been introduced in government and government-aided schools from 2023 academic session with the objective of fostering team spirit, healthy competition and to inculcate the feeling of togetherness among students. The uniform for the system includes T-shirts of four different colours - red, yellow, green, and blue - and blue track pants.
In the previous academic session, the state government had changed the colour of the school uniforms for students of Class IX and X. A combination of light brown, chocolate and clay baked yellow colours had been introduced for the students to replace the combination of green and white, that reportedly matched with the colour code of BJD’s party symbol.