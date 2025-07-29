Odisha govt rebrands house uniform of primary school students

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has rebranded the house uniform provided to the students at elementary level under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM Shri) and Gangadhar Meher Sikhya Manakbrudhi Yojana. The identity card issued to the Class I to VIII students will also be renewed from the current academic calendar.

Sources said the existing logo ‘Ame Gadhibu Nua Odisha’ in green colour, has now been redesigned as ‘Bidyavant Vidyarthi, Bikashit Odisha’ with shades of orange, yellow and red. The same will now be printed on the house uniforms and caps distributed among the primary and upper primary students.

Apart from this, the students will also get redesigned identity cards in orange shade, containing details like name, class, date of birth, roll number and contact information.