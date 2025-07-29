Odisha to introduce panchayat awards for recognising excellence in rural governance: Min

BHUBANESWAR: To improve grassroots-level governance, enhance livelihood opportunities and ensure inclusive development, the Odisha government has decided to introduce state-level panchayat awards to recognise and reward gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads for their contribution to governance, service delivery and rural development.
Announcing this at a media conference on Monday, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik said the awards will be given from the 2024-25 financial year. “The state government has allocated around Rs 4 crore for implementation of the awards. The panchayati raj institutions will be chosen for the awards based on their performance under the Local Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in nine thematic areas,” he added. Just as the Centre motivates panchayats with national awards, the Odisha government is also introducing the state panchayat awards for rewarding good work in rural governance, Naik said.
The top three gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads will be awarded at the state level. “Besides, the top three panchayat samitis and gram panchayats will also be awarded at the district level,” he said, adding the best performing three panchayats will be recognised at the block level with certificates.
The LSDGs will be referred to as panchayat development scores and based on implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), open defecation-free sanitation, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, good governance, development of work efficiency, growth of income generation, online audit, gram panchayat development plan and uploading of information by the panchayat institutions on the eGS portal.
“While the top three zilla parishads at the state level will get Rs 25 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh for securing first, second and third place respectively, the panchayat samitis and gram panchayats will receive Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh based on their positions. At the district level, the first, second and third prizes for panchayat samitis and panchayats will be Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively,” the minister informed.
The award money will be utilised for various activities like development of community infrastructure, construction of roads, provision of drinking water and other basic amenities, organising health camps especially for women and children, creating access to modern education and learning resources, he said.