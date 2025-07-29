Odisha to step up tiger supplementation plans as Zeenat, Jamuna adapt

BHUBANESWAR: With the two translocated tigers settling down at Similipal landscape, Odisha’s big cat conservation looks with renewed hope in newer habitats of the state.

Chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha on Monday said the state is optimistic about continuing with its tiger supplementation programme in Similipal and relocation programmes in other landscapes. It may take a little more time though, he said.

Zeenat and Jamuna, relocated from Tadoba landscape of Maharashtra, have begun to settle in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and their steady acclimatisation marks a significant step forward in the state’s efforts to revive population of the big cats.

“Zeenat is slowly adapting to the new habitat and showing signs of pregnancy. Similarly, Jamuna is trying to establish territory in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary. Though it would be too early to measure the success of their relocation, their presence in Similipal now sparks optimism about Odisha’s ambitious tiger conservation plan,” Jha told this newspaper.

The state Forest department had submitted a detailed project report to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to bring six tigers to Similipal under the tiger supplementation project, while it planned to introduce three tigers - one male and two females - to Debrigarh sanctuary from the Central India landscape.

The department also expedited village relocation programme in Satkosia Tiger Reserve and started complying with the 15 conditions of NTCA to reintroduce big cats in the landscape where tigers have gone locally extinct.