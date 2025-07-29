Paradip port achieves fastest-ever 50 MMT cargo handling

PARADIP: The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has achieved a record-breaking milestone by handling 50 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo in the current fiscal year, marking the fastest 50 MMT milestone in its history.

This feat was accomplished within four months of FY 2024-25, four days earlier compared to the previous year, reflecting the port’s rising efficiency and operational excellence.

The achievement highlights the success of PPA’s strategies, dedicated workforce and the continued support of its stakeholders, said port officials.

Coal cargo reached 22.06 MMT, showing 0.53 per cent (pc) growth over the same period last year, while container cargo saw a remarkable 27.80 pc increase reflecting the port’s expanding capabilities and diversification. Crude oil cargo achieved 11.36 MMT, with 14.97 pc increase, while fertiliser raw materials recorded healthy 8.41 pc growth compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PPA chairman P L Haranadh expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal’s dynamic leadership and unwavering support.

“Together, with the relentless efforts of our dedicated workforce and the continued trust of our customers, we shall keep scripting remarkable success stories for Paradip Port,” he said.

With enhanced operational efficiency and strategic infrastructure developments, PPA remains confident of meeting its cargo throughput targets for financial year 2025-26.