Seven youngsters caught riding single scooter in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a blatant violation of traffic regulations, seven youngsters, six of them minors, were spotted riding a single scooter in Dhanupali area of Sambalpur late in the night on Sunday.

The incident drew public attention after a video capturing the act went viral on social media. Police said the group was seen recklessly joyriding and creating public disturbance in the viral video. After being alerted, authorities reviewed CCTV footage to trace the scooter. After locating the two-wheeler, the riders were detained. The scooter was also seized. Police confirmed that only one among the group was an adult, while the remaining six were minors.

Sambalpur SDPO Tophan Bag said at around 11.30 pm on Sunday, police received a video in which seven boys were seen riding a scooter while hurling abuses. Following instructions from the SP, officers from Dhanupali and Khetrajpur police stations launched a search and tracked down the vehicle within an hour.

Road transport officer of Sambalpur Ramdas Tudu said, “We were informed by Dhanupali police about the violation. A fine of Rs 21,500 has been imposed on the scooter owner for flouting multiple traffic rules.” Tudu urged the public to refrain from violating traffic norms or performing stunts on roads.