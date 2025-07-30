60-year-old man swept away by flood in Odisha's Kendrapara

Chittaranjan Behera (61) of Singhgaon said, “Several villages are completely submerged. Most people have left their homes, but some have stayed back to guard their property and valuables from looters. We are desperately waiting for food supplies.” The five-km-long road from Mandapada to Bachara has been completely submerged. Hundreds of people have been stranded in Balipada, Talabalipada, Baladevnagar, Sidhapatana, Kasanaanta, Nuagaon, Kakupalli, Tanupur, Nandini Nagar, Sandhapali and Alava villages within Pattamundai municipality.

Similarly, 10 panchayats under Aul block have been cut-off due to floods in Brahmani, the second in four days. While roads in many villages have been damaged, locals are using motor-tubes to rescue the affected people. The worst hit are villagers of Gobindapur, Aragala, Desahi, Earadanga, Juania, Petapada, Ketuapala, Palami and Sansidha.

A flood-affected villager, Parikhita Sahoo, said they are reeling under acute water shortage since the last week. “As most of the tube-wells are submerged, we are forced to use contaminated water. The scarcity will aggravate in the coming days,” he said. Additional district magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara Rabindra Mallick admitted that many villages in Pattamundai and Aul have been marooned due to floods. The district administration has stocked rice, flattened rice, molasses, kerosene and other items in all the gram panchayat offices and the block headquarters for the affected people.

“We have deployed power boats to rescue the flood-hit people. All the cyclone shelters and schools have been readied to accommodate the affected people,” he added.