BJD MPs stage demo at Parliament over Balasore college, Balanga incidents

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD MPs in the Rajya Sabha held a demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the Parliament demanding a judicial inquiry into the self-immolation of the 20-year-old girl student of FM (Autonomous) college in Balasore and arrest of culprits in the burning of a 19-year-old girl at Balanga in Puri district. The MPs demanded that the BJP government in Odisha take strong measures to ensure safety and dignity of women in the state.

The BJD also announced that the party will launch its second-phase agitation on the issue of growing crime against women in the state from August 1. Party MLAs Byomakesh Ray and Devi Ranjan Tripathy told mediapersons that the agitation will be organised by Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD).

During the week-long agitation from August 1 to 7, party activists will meet the SP of their district and submit memorandum addressed to the DGP demanding safety and security for women. They will also send open letters to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi demanding judicial probe on the FM College incident and strong action against the culprits of the Balanga incident. More than one lakh open letters will be sent to the chief minister from different places from August 8 to 14, they said.

However, state Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan rejected the BJD allegations and claimed that there has been a decline in crime against women during the last 13 months in Odisha since the BJP came to power. “The state government has ensured that all the accused persons are arrested immediately and attempts are being taken to ensure their conviction,” he added.