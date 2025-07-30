Mission Shakti dept, WSC ink pact to empower women weavers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Mission Shakti department on Tuesday partnered with the Weavers’ Service Centre (WSC) to empower women weavers through skill development, modern design inputs and access to national and international markets.

On the day, director of the department Monica Priyadarshini signed an MoU with deputy director of WSC Bikash Kumar in the presence of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and secretary Shalini Pandit.

The partnership will facilitate design mentoring, training and market linkage for weaving-based SHGs, enabling them to adapt to evolving fashion and decor preferences. It will also help build a sustainable women-led textile ecosystem and strengthen the textile value chain.