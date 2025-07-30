Odisha Dy CM Deo urges Centre to sanction Rs 3,000 crore for power infra development

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Tuesday reiterated its demand for financial assistance from the Centre for developing a disaster-resilient power infrastructure in the state.

Deputy chief minister-cum-Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo raised the state’s demand before Union Power minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi. In a meeting with Khattar, Singh Deo also discussed about various critical concerns in power sector in Odisha and requested for favourable consideration on all the issues.

Drawing his attention to the proposals pending before the Power ministry for consideration, Singh Deo said Odisha being a coastal state faces cyclone and flood at regular intervals. In order to build a robust infrastructure in the power distribution sector to withstand extreme weather events like cyclones and floods, the state needs an early sanction of Rs 3,069 crore under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Centre.