Odisha youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

BARIPADA: A 25-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jharpokharia area of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sadasiba Dehuri of Purunapani village within Jharpokharia police limits. His body was found hanging from a tree near the Jamsola check post along Odisha-Jharkhand border. Commuters spotted Sadasiba’s body in the morning and informed Jharpokharia police.

Sadasiba’s father Raghunath Dehuri said Sadasiba left for Jharpokharia chowk on Monday morning for some work but did not return home. His mobile phone was switched off. Though a search was launched, he could not be traced till Monday night. He claimed that his son was murdered and his body was later hanged to make it look like suicide. Raghunath also lodged a complaint with the police.

Jharpokharia IIC Prabhukalyan Acharya said a case was registered on basis of the complaint. The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report is out. Further investigation is underway.