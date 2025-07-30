OIA meets Industries Min, submits memo seeking development of Jagatpur industrial estate

CUTTACK: Officials of the Odisha Industrial Association (OIA) led by its chairman Abani Kanungo on Tuesday met Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain during the latter’s visit to Jagatpur and Choudwar industrial estates, and held discussions on various issues.

The meeting was held at the Jagatpur IDCO office. Submitting a memorandum to the minister, the OIA officials demanded establishment of a working hostel for both male and female workers of the Jagatpur industrial estate besides setting up of a waste treatment plant for processing of solid waste generated from the factories.

Among the other demands was that the transformer required for electricity connection up to 100 kV be provided by IDCO, and roads, drains, lights and water supply facilities be made fully functional in the industrial area. Kanungo requested the minister to direct for fencing of the entire industrial area and installation of CCTV cameras at the entry and exit gates to strengthen security measures. The association further demanded to intensify police deployment inside the industrial estate to check intrusion. The minister assured to fulfil all the demands at the earliest.

OIA president Rajesh Kanungo, VP Vinod Bhut, secretary Devendra Sharma, and joint secretaries Siddhartha Kanungo and Ashok Sahu were present.