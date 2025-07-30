Orissa HC orders Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for 2007 electrocution death

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held electricity distribution company TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) strictly liable for the death of a man due to electrocution caused by a snapped live wire.

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra has directed the company to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Umamani Nayak, the widow of the deceased Sanatan Nayak. On July 6, 2007, the daily wage worker was electrocuted after stepping into a water puddle charged by a fallen live low-tension (LT) electric wire at Sergarh under Khantapada police station limits in Balasore district.

Umamani had filed a petition in 2008, seeking compensation of Rs 2 lakh with 12 per cent annual interest, citing the company’s negligence in maintaining electrical infrastructure. The petition highlighted that Sanatan was the sole breadwinner and his sudden death left the family in both emotional and financial distress.