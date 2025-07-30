Orissa HC orders Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for 2007 electrocution death

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held electricity distribution company TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) strictly liable for the death of a man due to electrocution caused by a snapped live wire.
Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra has directed the company to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Umamani Nayak, the widow of the deceased Sanatan Nayak. On July 6, 2007, the daily wage worker was electrocuted after stepping into a water puddle charged by a fallen live low-tension (LT) electric wire at Sergarh under Khantapada police station limits in Balasore district.
Umamani had filed a petition in 2008, seeking compensation of Rs 2 lakh with 12 per cent annual interest, citing the company’s negligence in maintaining electrical infrastructure. The petition highlighted that Sanatan was the sole breadwinner and his sudden death left the family in both emotional and financial distress.
In his judgment, Justice Mohapatra observed, “As the death was caused due to electrocution by coming in contact with a snapped LT line electric wire lying on the road, and the fact that the distribution company had the statutory responsibility of distribution and supply of electricity in the locality, the court is of the considered view that by application of the principle of strict liability, the distribution company is strictly liable for the death.”
While the petitioner had referred to the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Compensation to Victims of Electrical Accidents Regulations, 2020, the court noted that the regulation could not be applied retroactively, as the incident occurred in 2007. However, the court considered the regulation as a guiding factor, which stipulates Rs 4 lakh compensation for loss of human life.
“Keeping in view the said regulation and the prayer made in the petition, the court deems it proper to direct the power distribution company to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the petitioner within a period of two months along with interest of 8 per cent from the date the incident took place till payment of such amount,” the judgment stated.