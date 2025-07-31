After MBBS students' deaths, BJD leader Rohit Pujari urges safety steps at Deojharan waterfall

SAMBALPUR: In wake of the drowning deaths of two final-year MBBS students from VIMSAR, Burla at the scenic Deojharan waterfall, former minister and BJD’s Sambalpur president Rohit Pujari has urged the administration to immediately strengthen safety measures at the popular tourist spot.

Terming the deaths unfortunate, Pujari said lives of two promising young doctors were lost and such incidents should not happen again in the future. On July 26, Monica Meena of Rajasthan and Sandeep Puri of Delhi died after being swept away by a sudden surge in the water level while bathing in the waterfall.

The duo was part of a group of six students who had gone to the scenic spot on a pleasure trip. Sudden heavy rains led to a flash flood sweeping both of them away. Monica reportedly sustained head injury after hitting a rock. The duo was rescued and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Pujari called for immediate action to ensure safety of visitors at Deojharan, which attracts heavy footfall throughout the year. He suggested installation of railings at dangerous zones, putting up warning signs and deployment of trained lifeguards, similar to beach safety protocols.

The BJD leader appealed to the district administration and Forest department to take urgent steps to prevent further loss of life at the waterfall.