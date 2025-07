CUTTACK: A data entry operator who copied question papers of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) from the laptop of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE)’s vice-president was among six persons arrested by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Wednesday.

Two members of a teachers’ association were held for their complicity in the question paper leak.

DG of Crime Branch Vinaytosh Mishra informed mediapersons that during investigation, police found Jitan Moharana, the data entry operator of BSE, had unlawfully accessed the laptop of BSE vice-president and obtained the Special OTET question papers through a pen drive.

He then shared the same with working president of State Ex-cadre Teachers’ Association Bijay Mishra and president of its Koraput unit Sanatan Bisoi. The duo then sold the question papers to three brokers - Ramjee Prasad Gupta, Ajay Sahoo and Jayant Rout.

Basing on the complaint of BSE establishment officer Bulbul Behera, a case was registered on July 20 following the question leak and investigation undertaken under the supervision of a DIG-rank officer.

“The accused sold the question papers to teachers who had failed the last Special OTET exam through the three brokers,” the CB chief said.