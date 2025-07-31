Digital video recorder theft at Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy’s residence sparks security concerns

JHARSUGUDA: A theft at the residence of Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy has raised alarm in the town, with the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of a CCTV camera stolen from his flat at Shanti Apartment. The incident, which occurred late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, was reported to the Jharsuguda police by Gopal Lal Lodha, a neighbor residing in the same apartment complex.

According to Lodha’s complaint, the main gate of flat number 205, where Tripathy resides, was found broken at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the DVR, a critical component of the home’s security system, had been stolen. The MLA, who was out of town at the time, confirmed awareness of the incident and stated he would return on Friday. Tripathy’s family resides in Sundargarh, and his Jharsuguda home is frequently visited by constituents and hosts important meetings, amplifying concerns about his security.

The Jharsuguda police have registered a case and are investigating, but doubts linger among residents about whether the theft will be solved, given the police’s recent unresponsiveness. Local journalists have noted that the Jharsuguda police, including the Inspector-in-Charge and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, have not responded to inquiries about ongoing cases for the past two months. This incident has intensified scrutiny on the security measures for public representatives and the effectiveness of local law enforcement.