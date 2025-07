BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who made an aerial survey of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday, said flood situation is under control and collectors have been directed to submit damage assessment reports at the earliest.

Nearly 30,000 people in 81 villages across eight blocks of three districts have been affected in the recent floods caused by heavy rains, Majhi said and added that adequate assistance to the impacted population would be extended immediately once the loss reports reach the government.

Addressing mediapersons after making the aerial assessment with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Higher Education Minister Suraj Suryabanshi, the chief minister said Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks in Balasore, Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak and Jajpur and Dasarathpur in Jajpur have been impacted. About 5,869 people have been shifted from the flood-hit zones to safer places. Though there was flood in Keonjhar, it did not have much impact, he said.

Majhi said the flood situation is completely under control as water level in all the rivers including Subarnarekha and Jalaka in Balasore district is falling. Collectors have been asked to assess the damage and submit report so that assistance can be provided to the affected population immediately. Repair of damaged roads for restoration of connectivity will be taken up on priority.