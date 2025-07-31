New policy for orderly rituals in old temples soon: Odisha law minister Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday said the state government will soon come up with a new policy for management and orderly conduct of rituals in old temples of the state. The policy will be in tune with the Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951.

The minister, who presided over a meeting here, said the policy will be formulated after examining the management of temples in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Officials of the directorate of endowments will also have to visit different places of Odisha to collect information about the state of old and ancient temples. Repair of the temples will be taken up wherever required, he said and added that steps will also be taken to conduct the rituals in an orderly manner.

The meeting dealt with issue of modernisation of the website of endowments commissioner to put up necessary information for the general public’s knowledge. Besides, adoption of the correct rituals in temples managed by the endowments directorate as well as those privately-owned was also discussed.

Organising festivals, special grants for management of temples, right to worship in temples according to the right of records, responsibilities and duties of the trust board and responsibilities of endowments inspectors were deliberated.

It was also decided that steps will be taken for new appointments in the endowments directorate to carry out work in an expeditious manner. The minister advised officers to work together to implement the goals set by the state government for the development of all religious institutions in Odisha.