OAS officer accused of abandoning wife, newborn in hospital in Odisha; case registered

BHUBANESHWAR: Wife of a senior OAS officer has accused him of harassment and abandoning her along with their newborn child at the hospital about three months back.

Complainant Archana Das, an assistant executive engineer in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department of the Odisha government, lodged a complaint with Mahila police here on Wednesday night against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Talking to mediapersons, the complainant said her husband Sarthak Sourav Mohapatra allegedly deserted her three days after she gave birth to a baby when they were still in the hospital. Mohapatra works as a DGM with Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. He was not available for comments on the matter.

"I was in hospital and delivered a baby on May 7. However, after three days, my husband deserted us and since then has remained out of contact," Das alleged. She said she reportedly completed the discharge process in the hospital on her own.

Bhubaneswar DCP confirmed the development and informed that a case was registered against the OAS officer basing on the complaint of his wife.

"The woman has said her husband abandoned her and their newborn baby. Investigation is underway and further action will be initiated accordingly," said Meena.

Sources said the OAS officer may likely appear before Mahila police on the day for interrogation.