Odisha government to discuss apartment regularisation, RERA issues with ORERA, key departments

BHUBANESWAR: As concerns persist over legalisation of unauthorised constructions in apartment projects, the state government has decided to take up matters pertaining to apartment regularisation scheme and the provisions of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) with Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA).

Sources said the chief secretary is scheduled to hold discussions with ORERA, Forest and Environment, and Revenue departments, development authorities, town planning directorate and other officials concerned. Issues pertaining to encroachment of conservancy lane as well as passage for private land and permission for use of government land as connecting/approach road are also likely to taken up during the meeting.

The meeting will also deliberate on the status of housing projects facing hurdle for registration owing to involvement of forest land and conversion of leasehold land to freehold in cases where building plans have been duly approved.

Sources said the apartment regularisation scheme provides scope for regularisation of buildings that were built without prior approval or in deviation from sanctioned plans. The state government in its notification issued on February 1 this year, had allowed registration of apartments completed before the commencement of the RERA in the state - prior to February 25, 2017.

However, it was stayed by the Orissa High Court to purportedly “remove any ambiguity” in the application of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023 in which there is a clear bar on registration of an apartment if it does not have an occupancy certificate (OC) and if the association of allottees of the apartment has not been formed and registered.