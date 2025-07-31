Odisha launches AWESOME app to monitor anganwadis

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s vision of becoming a malnutrition-free state by 2036 depends on empowering frontline leaders, mothers and community members, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said on Wednesday.

Addressing over 400 officers at a state-level capacity-building workshop for child development project officers (CDPOs), she said the strength of child development efforts lies in the capability of CDPOs at the grassroots, and they will play a central role in the transformation.

The deputy chief minister commended their contribution in the success of the Subhadra scheme and called for stronger women-led development at the local level. She launched the ‘Anganwadi Welfare and Service Oversight Monitoring Everywhere’ (AWESOME) app on the occasion. This digital tool has been designed to strengthen infrastructure monitoring and service delivery at anganwadi centres.

Parida also flagged off the ‘Aasa Jiba Anganwadi’ (Visit anganwadi centre) campaign, which will run from August 1 to 15. She urged citizens to visit their nearest anganwadi centres, assess cleanliness, infrastructure and functioning, and share their feedback to inform service improvements.

The campaign aligns with World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7) and aims at fostering community ownership of early childhood development.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted the central role of health, nutrition and early childhood education in the Vision Odisha 2036 framework and encouraged CDPOs to adopt people-centric strategies.

An MoU was also signed between the Women and Child Development department and the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) to ensure continuous training and capacity building of ICDS officers and staff in Odisha.

Additional director of NIPCCD Sanghamitra Barik said this partnership would enhance technical knowledge and professional skills at the field level. Principal secretary of Women and Child Development department Shubha Sharma, director Monisha Banerjee and senior officers were present.