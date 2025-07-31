Orissa HC stays teacher transfers under MLA-MP quota; seeks govt reply on policy legality

CUTTACK: The Odisha government’s recent policy decision that allows MLAs and MPs to recommend transfers of teachers of elementary and secondary schools within their constituencies has come under judicial scrutiny.

On Tuesday, the Orissa High Court issued notice to the state government after Ranjan Kumar Tripathy and Fakir Mahananda, both teachers posted under the district education officer (DEO), Kalahandi, filed two separate petitions challenging the policy and the transfer orders issued to them pursuant to it.

The policy notified via a letter issued on May 13 by Girish Chandra Singh, joint secretary in the School and Mass Education department, had permitted legislators to recommend up to 15 transfer cases between May 15 and June 15. The recommendations were to be reviewed by the district-level transfer committee (DLTC) and applied only to intra-district transfers, with a bar on moving teachers from rural to urban areas.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Sukant Kumar Dalai argued that the policy lacks legal authority and justification. Dalai said the transfer of the petitioners had been made under this policy and was therefore arbitrary and unsustainable.