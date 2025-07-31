OSSSC cancels RI, ARI, Amin, ICDS, SFS exams; fresh prelims to be held after HC order amid irregularities row

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on Wednesday cancelled the combined recruitment examination for multiple posts,including RI, ARI, Amin, ICDS supervisor and statistical field surveyor (SFS).

In a notice, the OSSSC said the main examination, earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 1 and September 4, stands cancelled. Further process of the examination will be notified on the basis of orders passed by the high court, it stated.

Advocate general Pitambar Acharya has also formally conveyed the decision of the Commission to the high court, which had earlier asked the state government to annul the ongoing recruitment process and initiate a fresh one.

The Commission informed the court that a revised notification for the preliminary exam will be issued within 14 days. The candidates who had applied as per the 2023 recruitment advertisement will not be required to submit new applications. Their previous applications will be deemed valid for the fresh preliminary exam, the OSSSC clarified.

The recruitment process faced legal scrutiny after allegations of irregularities emerged in the conduct of the preliminary exams. All candidates were declared qualified for the main examination, irrespective of merit, in violation of the original recruitment guidelines.

As per the official rules, only candidates up to five times the number of vacancies were to be shortlisted for the main examination.