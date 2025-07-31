Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express to have eight more coaches from Aug 7

SAMBALPUR: In response to the overwhelming passenger demand, Indian Railways has announced 50 per cent increase in the number of coaches in 20836/20835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express. From August 7, the train will run with 16 coaches instead of the current eight.

The revised composition includes 12 AC chair cars, two executive chair cars and as many crew coaches, marking a significant step towards enhancing passenger capacity and convenience. The addition of eight more AC chair car coaches aims to reduce waiting lists, accommodate rising footfall of passengers and boost connectivity across major cities in Odisha.

The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express has received a remarkable response since its launch, operating well beyond the capacity. Current occupancy rates stand at 112.76 per cent for train no 20836 (Puri-Rourkela) and 127.64 per cent for train no 20835 (Rourkela-Puri), underlining its popularity among regular commuters, business travellers and tourists.

Covering a distance of 505 km in approximately 7.5 hours, the semi-high-speed train operates six days a week excluding Tuesdays. It halts at nine major stations including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Officials of East Coast Railway, Sambalpur division said the expansion will significantly improve travel comfort and support regional growth.