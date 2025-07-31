Six held for looting retired doctor’s house in Odisha inspired by ‘Special 26’ movie

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Wednesday arrested six members of a gang who reportedly posed as Vigilance officers and looted the house of a retired physician at Oldhi village in Derabishi on July 10.

Police said the accused were inspired by Akshay Kumar-starrer Bollywood movie Special 26 to loot the house of Dr Jalil Ahmad Khan (80). The gang arrived at Khan’s house posing as Vigilance officials. Once inside, they confiscated the mobile phones of all family members.

While two accused confined the family in a corner of the house, others broke open three almirahs and looted around 500 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh along with Rs 1.5 lakh cash before fleeing.

Derabishi IIC Ambika Prasad Das said a dedicated team of police cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage and call detail record (CDR) analysis. “During interrogation, the accused admitted that they were inspired by the Bollywood film Special 26 and recreated a similar theft,” he said.

Police recovered Rs 50,000 cash, four mobile phones, two motorcycles and several incriminating documents from the accused. All the accused - Saraf Ali (35) and Prafulla Behera (43) of Oldhi, Abhilas Nayak (20), an engineering student of Poila village, Abu Jafar Khan (30) of Garapur, Sk Raju of Ranapada and Jakir Khan (41) of Thakurapatana - were booked under sections 310 and 333 of the BNS and produced in court. Two more accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to nab them, Das added.

Dr Khan, a retired doctor from a government medical college in Jamshedpur, resides in his ancestral village and continues to run a private clinic there.