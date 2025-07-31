Three killed in elephant attack in Odisha's Dhenkanal, forester suspended

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, three villagers were killed in elephant attack at Baghadharia village of Hindol Tehsil in Dhenkanal on Thursday morning.

A forester in-charge has been suspended in this connection, while forest authorities announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased as per the provisions of compassionate grant in the event of death due to wild animal attack.

"The compensation will be provided to the families of all three deceased who lost their lives in the incident. Strict action will be also taken against the officials who have been negligent in their duties," said Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, while expressing grief in the matter.

The Minister said following the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he has also directed the departmental officials to investigate the matter and initiate appropriate action.

Sources said the incident happened early in the morning, at around 4.30-5 am when the villagers of Baghadharia, within Rasol section of Hindol forest in Dhenkanal, were going to a nearby pond in their village to take bath and came face to face with a tusker that had stayed into the area.