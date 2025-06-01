57-year-old Odisha woman arrested for burning alive her 72-yr-old partner

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police has arrested a 57-year-old woman on charges of burning alive her 72-year-old landlord, with whom she allegedly was in a relationship for several years.

The accused, identified as Sudeshna Jena of Amrutulu village under Sorada block in Ganjam, had rented the ground floor of the house owned by Harihara Sahu, the victim, in Subash Nagar area of the city.

Sudeshna’s husband had died around six years ago and she had moved into the city after that. Harihara who retired as a revenue inspector and also a widower, lived on the first floor of the house.

According to the investigation, Sudeshna allegedly poured kerosene on Harihara while he was asleep and then set him on fire. She also attempted to destroy evidence by discarding his mobile phone into a well in the courtyard and burnt the kerosene container.

Police began investigation after a case filed by Harihara’s daughter, Madhusmita Sahu, who stays in another part of the city, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.

In her complaint, Madhusmita stated Sudeshna informed her on Thursday that Harihara was seriously injured and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. When she reached the hospital, she found her father had suffered serious burn injuries.