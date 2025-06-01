57-year-old Odisha woman arrested for burning alive her 72-yr-old partner

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police has arrested a 57-year-old woman on charges of burning alive her 72-year-old landlord, with whom she allegedly was in a relationship for several years.
The accused, identified as Sudeshna Jena of Amrutulu village under Sorada block in Ganjam, had rented the ground floor of the house owned by Harihara Sahu, the victim, in Subash Nagar area of the city.
Sudeshna’s husband had died around six years ago and she had moved into the city after that. Harihara who retired as a revenue inspector and also a widower, lived on the first floor of the house.
According to the investigation, Sudeshna allegedly poured kerosene on Harihara while he was asleep and then set him on fire. She also attempted to destroy evidence by discarding his mobile phone into a well in the courtyard and burnt the kerosene container.
Police began investigation after a case filed by Harihara’s daughter, Madhusmita Sahu, who stays in another part of the city, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said.
In her complaint, Madhusmita stated Sudeshna informed her on Thursday that Harihara was seriously injured and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. When she reached the hospital, she found her father had suffered serious burn injuries.
Harihara was then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries. However, before his death, Harihara reportedly told Madhusmita that someone had doused kerosene on him and set him afire at around 2 am.
Basing on Madhusmita’s complaint, police launched an investigation. Since Sudeshna was the only person present at the house at that time, she was called for questioning. She initially claimed that two persons had sprinkled kerosene and set Harihara on fire. However, her changed versions raised suspicion and she later confessed to have killed Harihara, following which she was arrested.
Baidyanthapur IIC Suchitra Parida and SI Priyanka Sahu took Sudeshna to Harihara’s house to recreate the crime scene on Saturday.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that Sudeshna and Harihara had been in a relationship for approximately five years. However, differences reportedly arose between them after Harihara allegedly prevented Sudeshna from visiting her daughter in Hyderabad and coerced her into meeting his demands,” the SP said.
Sudeshna also is believed to have harboured intentions of taking over Harihara’s properties and other assets. “Although Sudeshna confessed to committing the crime alone, we suspect the involvement of others. Further investigation is underway,” the SP added.