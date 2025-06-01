Divine wedding solemnised as part of Sital Sasthi, celebration in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Thousands of people from across western Odisha converged at Sambalpur as the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati was solemnised as part of the ongoing Sital Sasthi celebrations on Saturday.’

While rituals of the week-long festival began on May 27, the ritualistic wedding was solemnised as per the Vedic rituals in small hours of Saturday.

The city streets bustled with excitement as the temples were adorned for the festive occasion. The significance of the festival is that people perform the role of parents of Goddess Parvati and offer her hands to Lord Shiva. This year, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and his wife have taken on the responsibility as the parents of Parvati from Jhaduapada Sasthi Committee.

In a magnificent procession, Lord Shiva departed from the city’s temples and proceeded to the residence of the Parvati. The procession included local deities, senior residents of the area, and thousands of artists.

“The preparation for Sital Sasthi festival starts from the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya with ‘Thala Utha’ which marks the collection of funds for the festival. The festival begins with various rituals including Patrapendi (engagement) followed by Niuta (invitation) before the sacred marriage takes place,” said member of Mudipada Sita Sasthi Yatra committee, Jagadish Panda.