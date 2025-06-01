ED officer bribery case: CBI lens on middleman Behera’s IPS, IRS links

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the CBI arrested deputy director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chintan Raghuvanshi and middleman Bhakti Binod Behera on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from city-based businessman Ratikanta Rout to settle a case, alleged association of Behera with several senior IPS and IRS officers in the state has come under the central agency’s scanner.

The CBI during background check of Behera has found his photographs with IRS, IPS, Customs, Transport and state police officials on his social media accounts.

CBI sources said, Behera is a businessman and learnt to be owning a coaching centre in Saheed Nagar. He is the director of at least five entities which were registered between 2021 and 2023. It is being probed if they are legitimate or shell companies.

“He has posted photographs with IRS, IPS, Customs and other senior ranking officials on his social media accounts. His connection with them is under investigation,” the sources said.