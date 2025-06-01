Odisha's Berhampur police go after gun-runners again, sevem arrested

Odisha

While five persons were arrested from Gosaninuagaon police limits, two were arrested from Baidyanathpur police limits.
The accused with the seized goods.Photo | Special Arrangement
BERHAMPUR: In a major crackdown on anti-social elements, Berhampur police arrested seven history-sheeters on Friday night and seized a cache of illegal arms, ammunition, and other incriminating items.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M stated that the operation was carried out by Gosaninuagaon and Baidyanathpur police stations on Friday night.

During the operation, police seized one country-made pistol with nine live rounds, five hand bombs, one country-made air gun and six mobile phones. Additionally, 22 ATM cards of various banks, three pistols, six empty magazines, 34 live rounds of ammunition, a Mahindra TUV 300 vehicle, and Rs 1,11,500 in cash were recovered from the accused.

Earlier this month, a similar special drive led to the arrest of 12 other gun runners. “Most of the history sheeters are currently under police surveillance and the crackdown will continue,” the SP added.

