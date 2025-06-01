Rain hits standing paddy across Odisha's Sambalpur, slows down procurement

SAMBALPUR: Heavy rain caused by a low pressure over Bay of Bengal has severely affected paddy cultivation across parts of Sambalpur district, leaving farmers in distress.

While standing paddy crops remain submerged, the harvested crops stored on open grounds are yet to dry. As a result, farmers are struggling to safeguard their produce amidst erratic weather conditions.

According to the Zilla Krushak Sangathan, extensive crop damage has been reported, particularly in Dhankauda block and certain areas under Sambalpur city limits. Officials from the Agriculture department visited various affected areas to assess the extent of the damage on Wednesday which continued on Thursday too.

District agriculture officer HK Jena confirmed that initial estimates indicate damage to paddy crops in several areas due to the ongoing rainfall.