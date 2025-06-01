Say no to tobacco, yes to life: Odisha CM urges

BHUBANESWAR: With approximately 1.4 million people losing their lives each year due to tobacco consumption, accounting for around 10 per cent of the total deaths annually, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called upon all to take a pledge to say no to tobacco and other intoxicants.

Launching a year-long awareness campaign on World No Tobacco Day at the Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister expressed serious concern over tobacco use in the society and stressed the need to launch a movement, especially among the youth, to curb the addiction.

“If we can make one person aware, we can save his life. I appeal each and all to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and the health risks associated with it. It is our collective responsibility to take the government-led campaign to every household,” he said.

The chief minister said concerted effort is being made by the Excise and Home departments in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau to intensify the crackdown and take strong action against substance abuse and illicit liquor. The special task force (STF) has been empowered to take action and efforts are ongoing to completely stop the smuggling of tobacco and other intoxicants, especially illicit liquor.

“A new excise policy will be formulated soon to keep restrictive control over all forms of addictive substances,” he added.