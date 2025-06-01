Subhadra embodies Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s ideals: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s Subhadra Yojana is an embodiment of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s ideals of social justice and women’s empowerment, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Saturday.

Addressing a state-level function to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashloka Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar here, the chief minister said she was not just a great ruler but a social reformer and philanthropist. Her life and work are a source of inspiration for generations and she is a unique example of women’s empowerment, good governance and social service which are reflected in the policies of the state government, he added.

“Ahilyabai has immortalised herself in Indian history with her justice, courage and unparalleled dedication to her people. Her life is a source of inspiration for us, guiding us on the path of good governance and social welfare. We too need to promote justice, education and equality in our society,” Majhi stressed.

Describing Subhadra Yojana as a revolutionary scheme for the empowerment of women, the chief minister said the aim of the scheme is to help them become financially self-reliant and socially progressive. “If we look at the current governance system, we see that many state governments have taken inspiration from Ahilyabai’s ideals. Our government is giving importance to rural development, women’s empowerment, education and health which is in line with Ahilyabai’s vision,” he said. Speaker Surama Padhy, deputy CM Pravati Parida and several ministers attended the function.