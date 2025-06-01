Truck transporting 33 tonnes of paddy in Odisha missing for over two months

JAGATSINGHPUR: A truck transporting 33 tonnes of paddy from Jagatsinghpur to Bargarh has been missing for over two months, raising concerns about a possible procurement and transport racket.

Sources said Rakesh Patra, a resident of Tanauni village under Balikuda police limits, had been engaged as collection agent to procure paddy from various government-approved paddy procurement centres (PPCs) in Jagatsinghpur and Balikuda tehsils. The collected stock was meant to be delivered to Sri Sai Food Producer Ltd in Bargarh.

On March 19, Patra collected 33 tonne of paddy from the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) at Mudupur under Jagatsinghpur police limits. The consignment, valued at `10.33 lakh, was loaded onto a truck and dispatched to Bargarh the same day.

However, by April 4, Sri Sai Food Producer Ltd reported that the truck had not arrived at their facility. Suspecting foul play, Patra lodged a complaint against the driver for failing to deliver the consignment. Police launched an investigation and questioned the truck’s owner, Ritanjali Jena of Soro in Balasore district, along with Susant Biswal of Narsinghnagar under Soro police limits, who had arranged the vehicle.

However, the investigation has made no headway, forcing Patra to file another complaint at Jagatsinghpur police station on May 30. Additional IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Dillip Kumar Kandi said probe is proving difficult as ownership of the truck reportedly changed. “However, efforts are on to trace the truck,” he added.