Charred body of cop found on NH-26 in Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA: Mystery shrouds the death of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police whose partially-burnt body was found on NH-26 near Banamalipur, around 20 km from Bhawanipatna on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pabitra Golapi, an ASI attached to Bhawanipatna reserve police. Pabitra was a resident of Sandibli village within Borigumma police limits in Koraput district.

Sources said passersby spotted the partially-burnt body of Pabitra in plain clothes lying near his charred motorcycle on the highway early in the morning.

On being informed, police along with scientific team reached the spot for investigation. IIC of Junagarh police station Sesadev Behera said according to eyewitnesses, the ASI rammed his bike into a stationary truck following which the two-wheeler caught fire.

Efforts are underway to identify the truck which fled the scene after the mishap. Police are investigating the case from all angles, he added. Later in the day, Pabitra’s body was sent for postmortem after his family members arrived at Bhawanipatna.