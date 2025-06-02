Congress to issue charge sheet against BJP government

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP government in the state is ready to celebrate its first anniversary in power on June 12, the Congress has decided to prepare a charge sheet highlighting the former’s failures and non-fulfilment of promises made during the 2024 elections.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said the steep deterioration in law and order situation, particularly crime against women, will be the major focus along with the unemployment problem.

Das said a charge sheet drafting committee headed by former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan has been constituted.

“As the government will complete one year on June 12, Congress will create a simple and impactful charge sheet in Odia to communicate its all-round failures to the public,” he said.

Das said feedback and suggestions from various party members including district presidents, coordinators and candidates who contested in the 2024 elections have been sought in this regard. These inputs will shape the content and tone of the charge sheet, ensuring it resonates with the public’s concerns, he added.

The committee members met on Sunday to discuss the points to be included in the charge sheet and make it ready at the earliest.