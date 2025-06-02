Crorepati engineer in Vigilance net

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials on Sunday arrested an assistant executive engineer of Roads and Buildings (Division-1) in Berhampur for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth around Rs 5 crore.

Following a tip-off, Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to the accused, N Dillip Kumar Choudhury, and his family members on Saturday. Sources said assets worth over Rs 4.9 crore were detected, which is around 119 per cent more than his income.

Some of Choudhury’s assets unearthed by the anti-corruption agency include a double-storeyed residential building in Berhampur’s Mayuree Vihar valued at around Rs 1 crore, a three-BHK flat in Evos Exotica apartment in Bhubaneswar’s Saheed Nagar worth over Rs 1 crore, a two-BHK flat at Spectrum Royale in Berhampur’s Dharma Nagar valued at around Rs 50 lakh, 11 plots in Berhampur and its adjoining areas estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, bank and insurance deposits amounting to around Rs 30 lakh, two two-wheelers and household articles worth over Rs 16 lakh.

A case was registered against the engineer under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 following which he was arrested. “Further investigation is underway to trace more undisclosed assets and determine the full extent of the financial irregularities,” said Vigilance officials.