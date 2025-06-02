Drone footage of Srimandir’s flag changing ritual sparks concern

PURI: The recent drone footage of the flag changing ritual in Shree Jagannath Temple has raised serious security concerns.

The video was first uploaded by a user named Surajit Biswas on Facebook. It captures the ritual of changing the flag on the temple’s Nilachakra, performed by a Chunara sevayat. Notably, the sevayat is seen acknowledging the drone camera with folded hands instead of raising alarm over its presence.

Senior servitor Krushna Chandra Khuntia said the video suggests the Chunara sevayat may have been involved in its creation. “The matter should be thoroughly investigated, and if the sevayat is found guilty, he must face consequences,” he said. He also urged authorities to install anti-drone technology at the temple without delay.