Drone footage of Srimandir’s flag changing ritual sparks concern

PURI: The recent drone footage of the flag changing ritual in Shree Jagannath Temple has raised serious security concerns.
The video was first uploaded by a user named Surajit Biswas on Facebook. It captures the ritual of changing the flag on the temple’s Nilachakra, performed by a Chunara sevayat. Notably, the sevayat is seen acknowledging the drone camera with folded hands instead of raising alarm over its presence.
Senior servitor Krushna Chandra Khuntia said the video suggests the Chunara sevayat may have been involved in its creation. “The matter should be thoroughly investigated, and if the sevayat is found guilty, he must face consequences,” he said. He also urged authorities to install anti-drone technology at the temple without delay.
Other servitors echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the existing penalty for such violations is too lenient, often allowing offenders to walk away with mere warnings. “Stricter penalty should be imposed in such cases,” they said. Notably, the 16th century shrine has been designated as a no-fly zone.
Addressing the media on Sunday, Puri SP Vinit Agarwal said a case has been registered in Singhadwar police station. “We will identify the person who operated the drone, when the video was recorded, and who uploaded it. If any servitor is found involved, he too will be investigated and prosecuted,” Agarwal said.
Meanwhile, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has assured that anti-drone measures will soon be implemented at the temple to prevent such security breaches in the future.