Embankments in poor shape, flood risk looms Baripada

BARIPADA: Residents of 28 wards across Baripada Municipality are concerned over alleged inaction of the minor irrigation wing in ensuring proper drainage of storm water through the town’s river systems, including Jarali, Sarali, Sukhjoda and Budhabalanga.

Locals say the embankment work and stone packing along Budhabalanga river and the ring road, which could mitigate flooding, have not been undertaken either by the previous or by the current government.

Even after 11 months of the BJP government, no funds have been sanctioned for flood prevention, despite a proposal by Baripada MLA and Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, they said. In his proposal, the minister sought Rs 292 crore for construction of embankments and restoration of river systems.