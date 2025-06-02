Embankments in poor shape, flood risk looms Baripada

BARIPADA: Residents of 28 wards across Baripada Municipality are concerned over alleged inaction of the minor irrigation wing in ensuring proper drainage of storm water through the town’s river systems, including Jarali, Sarali, Sukhjoda and Budhabalanga.
Locals say the embankment work and stone packing along Budhabalanga river and the ring road, which could mitigate flooding, have not been undertaken either by the previous or by the current government.
Even after 11 months of the BJP government, no funds have been sanctioned for flood prevention, despite a proposal by Baripada MLA and Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, they said. In his proposal, the minister sought Rs 292 crore for construction of embankments and restoration of river systems.
Locals pointed out that riverbanks have been heavily encroached upon. Left unchecked, the remaining parts of the riverbanks may soon face illegal encroachments, further narrowing the channels and increasing the risk of floods, they said.
During cyclone Phailin in October 2013, Baripada experienced widespread flooding, which highlighted the town’s vulnerability. During the cyclone, floodwater from Budhabalanga river flowed in reverse, causing massive damage.
In the aftermath, the administration initiated desilting operations, built guard walls, and improved infrastructure based on a master plan. However, due to a lack of follow-through on removing encroachments, many canals and riverbeds are now choked with silt, sand, and overgrown vegetation-resulting in severe waterlogging even after light rains.
On July 28 last year, Mohapatra inspected Baripada’s river systems and instructed officials to take steps to address the issues. However, according to residents nothing much has changed, and the overgrowth in Jarali, Sarali, and Sukhjoda continues to create artificial flood-like situations.
A senior official from the Minor Irrigation department stated that restoration work will begin once government funding is approved.