EVs to ferry devotees from Talabania during Rath Yatra this year

The bus owners’ association has been urged to strictly monitor fares, ensuring that no passenger is overcharged. “It has been decided that all buses and autos operating to and within Puri will display fare charts prominently. Both Puri police and the local RTO will maintain a close vigil to prevent any arbitrary fare collection or harassment of passengers,” said Thakur.

To support devotees, temporary restrooms will be established at bus stands and basic amenities arranged. As passenger safety remains a key focus, security will be beefed up at transport hubs. CCTV surveillance will be installed at Talabania and anti-social elements strictly dealt with.

Special teams will monitor passenger facilities at major bus stands in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other towns. Buses will be equipped with first-aid kits and ORS solutions, to be supplied by the STA. A 24-hour control room will also be operational at the Puri RTO during the festival. “Since all buses will be restricted at Talabania square, it has been decided to deploy at least 100 battery-operated vehicles and autos for ferrying devotees from Talabania to the high school field free of charge during the festival period,” Thakur added.

In a collaborative move, support from various private companies will be sought to provide on-the-spot vehicle repair, crane services, and ambulance facilities. The administration is also preparing for efficient traffic management, especially on routes prone to congestion. Special regulations will be enforced along the Konark-Puri route, and a dedicated team will oversee high-traffic areas on the national highways.