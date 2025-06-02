Man ‘assaulted’ by cops at SCB MCH ticket counter

CUTTACK: In an incident that has brought to fore the alleged misuse of power at SCB medical college and hospital, a group of police personnel reportedly assaulted a man on the premises over an argument here on Saturday.

The matter came to light after a video of the same went viral on social media. As per the video, the cops could be seen manhandling one Ashutosh Swain and tearing his shirt in full public view near the OPD ticket counter of the ENT department.

Swain lodged an FIR with Mangalabag police alleging that he was standing in the queue behind around 40 people to seek a registration token for his mother when a cop attempted to get a token by breaking the rules. “As the people standing ahead of me protested, I recorded the entire scene on my mobile phone. Later, when my turn came for getting the ticket, the cop asked me to delete the video. A verbal spat ensued following which the lady at the counter threatened to lodge an FIR against me,” Swain stated. Soon after, some other cops joined in and allegedly starting assaulting Swain.

Meanwhile, Sangita Mohanty, in-charge of the OPD ticket counter in the ENT department, has also lodged an FIR alleging Swain abused her in obscene language. Mangalabag IIC Umakant Sahoo said both the allegations will be probed.