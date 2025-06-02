Man kills wife’s paramour, held

ANGUL: A 30-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife’s paramour to death with an axe at Masunihata village within Kaniha police limits here on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Babaji Naik (25) of Masunihata. Accused Bibhuti Naik of nearby Badakakudia village was arrested by police.

Kaniha IIC Ramani Ranjan Dalei said Bibhuti had married Rinki Naik 10 years back and the couple has two children. Rinki reportedly had an affair with Babaji and left her husband some months back. On Saturday night, Bibhuti went to the house of Babaji and found him sleeping with Rinki. In a fit of rage, he attacked Babaji with an axe, killing him on the spot.

Police on Sunday arrested the accused. He will be produced in court on Monday, the IIC added.