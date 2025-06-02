NTCA seeks reply from Forest department on tourism projects in Satkosia TR

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s move to set up tourism establishments in Satkosia has come under National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) scanner with the apex tiger conservation body seeking a response from the Forest department over alleged violation of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) norms to allow projects in the tiger reserve.

Sources said, the NTCA has sought a clarification from the Forest department on the basis of a petition filed by the ‘Satkosia Abhayaranya O Praja Suraksha Samiti’. The field director of Satkosia tiger reserve has been instructed to submit the response to the PCCF (wildlife)-cum-chief wildlife warden for moving it to the NTCA.

The petition was filed citing The New Indian Express’ reports on how two critical points of Satkosia - Athamallik NAC segment and Baliput-Orasingha segment - have been left with zero eco-sensitive zone in the draft ESZ plan of the reserve, leaving the tiger habitat vulnerable to unrestrained development activities on its immediate boundary.

It had also published a report on the Forest department’s direction to its Tourism counterpart to rework the Rs 174 crore development plan of Satkosia under SACCI in which the latter had proposed tourist facilities in three zones - Pampasar-Tikarpada hub, Baliput-Badmul hub and Kusanga-Sitalpani hub - of the tiger reserve.