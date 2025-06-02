Submit report in Gondia custiodial death case: NHRC to state

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice on the state government seeking report on the death of a person due to custodial torture in Dhenkanal’s Gondia, in 2022.

Acting on a petition filed by civil rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the chief secretary to send the forensic science lab (FSL) report, viscera and other reports relating to the death of Niranjan Pani (32) of Bhadrak district, within four weeks.

Niranjan, a native of Basudevpur, had died while undergoing treatment at SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack on November 5, 2022. His mother alleged that the police picked him from home on October 23 that year on not finding his elder brother.