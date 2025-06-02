Union min Dharmendra Pradhan unveils Odisha’s second Krushi Bhawan in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the state-of-the-art Krushi Bhawan here on Sunday.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 5.36 crore, the Krushi Bhawan will serve as a single-window platform for all agriculture-related services in Sambalpur district. It houses offices of the chief district agriculture officer and agriculture technology management agency besides a conference hall, guesthouse and soil testing laboratory. These facilities are aimed at providing seamless services and essential infrastructure to farmers and rural communities. The complex will also serve as a hub for showcasing agricultural modules and imparting training to local farmers and fostering skill development and awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said establishment of Odisha’s second Krushi Bhawan would ‘give a new identity to the agricultural sector’ in the region. He informed that during the current kharif and rabi seasons, the state government has procured around 90 lakh tonne of paddy and disbursed over Rs 8,000 crore directly to farmers.