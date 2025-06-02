Untimely rains affect paddy crop, farmers in distress
JEYPORE: Inclement weather and unseasonal rains have affected paddy crop in Jeypore, leaving local farmers in a state of despair.
Farmers said due to continuous rains, their harvested crops have absorbed moisture and become discoloured. “Our grains have absorbed moisture and become discoloured due to the incessant showers. We are unable to dry them properly to meet the FAQ (fair average quality) standards,” rued Jitendra Mishra, a farmer from Dhanpur panchayat under Jeypore block
Another farmer from Jeypore block, Manoj Patra, said they did not anticipate such prolonged rains in the last week of May, which is the peak harvesting period for rabi paddy. The weather has caused severe damage to the grains.
Apart from damaging harvested crops, the rains have also disrupted the ongoing farming operations. The crop-cutting process has come to a halt as farmers are reluctant to take the risk of harvesting mature crops in rough weather. Many are now waiting for the weather to improve before resuming the process.
Sources said in the current rabi season, paddy was cultivated over around 25,000 hectare across Jeypore, Kundra, Borigumma and Kotpad blocks during January. Nearly 60 per cent of the crop has now reached the harvesting stage. Farmers had already harvested paddy from about 3,000 hectare before the rains.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture department has advised farmers to delay harvesting until the weather improves, in order to protect their crops from further damage. The Koraput administration has announced to start paddy procurement from June 5.