Untimely rains affect paddy crop, farmers in distress

Apart from damaging harvested crops, the rains have also disrupted the ongoing farming operations. The crop-cutting process has come to a halt as farmers are reluctant to take the risk of harvesting mature crops in rough weather. Many are now waiting for the weather to improve before resuming the process.

Sources said in the current rabi season, paddy was cultivated over around 25,000 hectare across Jeypore, Kundra, Borigumma and Kotpad blocks during January. Nearly 60 per cent of the crop has now reached the harvesting stage. Farmers had already harvested paddy from about 3,000 hectare before the rains.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture department has advised farmers to delay harvesting until the weather improves, in order to protect their crops from further damage. The Koraput administration has announced to start paddy procurement from June 5.