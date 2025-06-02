Viral surge: Three new Covid cases take tally to 12 in state

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, Odisha reported three new infections in last 24 hours taking the total number to 12 on Sunday.

Confirming the new cases, director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the patients are in home isolation and their condition is stable.

He, however, attempted to allay fears over a reported Covid-related death in the city. The elderly person, who tested Covid positive a few days back, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at his home. “Field units have been tasked to find out whether any Covid positive patient has died and if it is directly linked to the virus or has resulted from other underlying diseases,” he said.

While officials maintained that the situation is under control, health experts raised concern over the state government’s cautious communication strategy, which some alleged is aimed more at suppressing facts than ensuring transparency.

Even as reports emerged a day earlier about the death of an 85-year-old Covid patient with comorbidities, the department is yet to verify the fatality. This delay in confirmation is not an isolated case.