Viral surge: Three new Covid cases take tally to 12 in state

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across the country, Odisha reported three new infections in last 24 hours taking the total number to 12 on Sunday.
Confirming the new cases, director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said the patients are in home isolation and their condition is stable.
He, however, attempted to allay fears over a reported Covid-related death in the city. The elderly person, who tested Covid positive a few days back, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at his home. “Field units have been tasked to find out whether any Covid positive patient has died and if it is directly linked to the virus or has resulted from other underlying diseases,” he said.
While officials maintained that the situation is under control, health experts raised concern over the state government’s cautious communication strategy, which some alleged is aimed more at suppressing facts than ensuring transparency.
Even as reports emerged a day earlier about the death of an 85-year-old Covid patient with comorbidities, the department is yet to verify the fatality. This delay in confirmation is not an isolated case.
Five of the initial Covid cases detected in May from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda were reportedly uploaded on the national Covid dashboard after much delay, raising allegations of under-reporting.
Experts argued that such gaps dilute the public’s ability to grasp the seriousness of the situation. The state, which had reported nine cases in May, has now got two Omicron sub-variants - LF.7.9 and XFG - confirmed through genome sequencing.
Amid the global spike, the number of active Covid cases in the country has reached 3,758 with 363 new infections and death toll rose to 28. Kerala remains the worst affected with 1,400 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (485), Delhi (436) and West Bengal (287).
Dr Mishra reiterated that the current infections are being caused by mild sub-variants of Omicron, and urged citizens not to panic. “We are implementing the updated guideline as suggested by the Centre,” he added.
However, experts said the government’s attempt to contain panic by downplaying figures and delaying confirmation may not be the right strategy, especially when other states are relatively maintaining transparency.