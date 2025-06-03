2.5 tonne of looted explosives found in Saranda along Odisha-Jharkhand border

ROURKELA: The ongoing search operation by security forces along Odisha- Jharkhand border on Monday led to the recovery of a fresh stockpile of around 2.5 tonne of explosives looted by the members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit on May 27.

Most of the industrial explosive packets in form of gelatine sticks were found stacked around the paths used by Maoists in the hilly and treacherous terrains of the dense Saranda forest in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Police sources informed that a few explosive packets were found lying in the forest in Sundargarh side of the border under the jurisdiction of Rourkela police district (RPD). Most of the packets were kept hidden in Saranda forest near Odisha border.

It appeared that Maoists did not get enough time to hide the explosive packets deep inside the Saranda forest as security forces launched the search operation immediately after the loot incident.

Personnel of the Special Operations Group and District Voluntary Force besides the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and CoBRA are participating in the combing operation which is underway since the hijacking and loot of the truck carrying around four tonne of explosives from Banko forest in K Balang area on May 27 morning.