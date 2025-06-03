Four die of asphyxiation in septic tank in Odisha’s Nabarangpur village

UMERKOTE: Four persons died of suffocation after they got trapped in an under-construction septic tank in Nabarangpur district’s Nandahandi block on Tuesday morning.

The victims were in the age group of 25-30. They were working in the construction of a private toilet in Padalguda village when the mishap took place.

According to preliminary information, two of the victims were working in the construction of the septic tank when a false slab of the toilet collapsed. The two were injured, trapped and started getting suffocated. Two of their associates went in to rescue them but they too developed respiratory problems due to suffocation and became unconscious.

On receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade and police along with Nabarangpur additional SP Aditya Sen and Nabarangpur SDPO Krishna Chandra Bhatra reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The four were brought out and later shifted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) in critical condition.

Of them, three people were brought dead, while another was admitted to the ICU in critical condition. However, he too died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as N Santu (28), Amit Khura (30), Trilochan Bhotra (25), Lalu Rona (26). All were from Podalguda village.

The bodies were handed over to their respective families after post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased died of suffocation.

Chief district medical officer Santosh Panda too confirmed the cause of death.

After the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the village. The four workers were primary bread winners for their families. The villagers have requested the government to provide necessary financial assistance to the affected families.